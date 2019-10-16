School grief counselors, how they work

1  of  3
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County lost another student in the past week – the second in the last month. The latest was Baldwin County High School senior Jalen Yelder, who died in a crash over the weekend.

When these tragedies happen, the county has grief counselors on hand to help students cope with trauma.

Baldwin County is partnered with AltaPointe Health, and has a licensed therapist assigned to each school.

Eddie Pratt, an AltaPointe employee with 20 years of experience, says whether they’re being proactive or reactive, the communication with kids is always careful.

“We want to let the kids know we love them we care about them that’s it’s ok to be sad, it’s ok to have great memories, and it’s ok to grieve,” he said.

Some therapists cover multiple campuses and work at each one a few days a week. But when there’s an emergency, they collaborate to make sure there is always someone on hand.”

“For a special occasion like this the school board may call upon us to go more than one day as needed,” said Pratt. He also wants to hammer the following point home: ” We definitely need to be more aware that stress, anxiety and depression are real mental health issues”

