Scam Alert: Cracking down on storm recovery fraud

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) Almost every community and neighborhood in Baldwin County bears the scars from Hurricane Sally but homeowners and property owners could be victimized again.

“There will be people that will be trying to take advantage of them,” says Assistant Attorney General Tina Hammonds.

It happens after almost every disaster. Baldwin County authorities have already received 40 complaints of price gouging or fraud. The attorney general’s office has a Consumer Complaint Hotline: 1-800-392-5658 and they expect to be busy. “What we are expecting over the coming month to six weeks,” says Hammond, “people will be victimized.”

To protect yourself: ask for licenses, check references, make sure everything is in writing and never make a full payment for work upfront.

“If you are coming down here to help our people do it the right way,” says State Representative Matt Simpson. “If you are coming down here to enter into a contract with an Alabama citizen you need to follow Alabama law.”

Hurricane Sally did enough damage without falling victim to a deal that sounds too good to be true.

