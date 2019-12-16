Saved from fire, Spanish Fort man continues recovery

Spanish Fort Ala. (WKRG) — A man from Spanish Fort continues to recover after being saved from a house fire more than two weeks ago. Billy Ray Edwards was saved by a quick-acting teenage neighbor and continues the long process of recovery. He’s lost his home, but not his heart.

“It’s a blessing to be alive that’s number one, but everything else can be replaced,” said Bill Ray Edwards. Edwards was home Friday evening November 29th when his home began to burn around him.

“It was coming fast and all the sudden the smoke was coming and the lights went out and I couldn’t tell where I was,” said Edwards. His cries for help were answered when neighbor Demorrist Shaw jumped into action. Edwards said he had to encourage his 18-year-old neighbor to kick the door down.

“He kicked he kicked, I said boy I’m about to go, you better keep kicking, you better keep kicking,” said Edwards. Billy Ray Edwards lost everything he owns in that fire including his home, but he remains optimistic and knows anything that was lost can be replaced.

“Knowing the situation but he’s still showing strength even in the midst of everything that he’s dealing with right now,” said daughter Damita Boyd Cook. Edwards continues his recovery at Oakwood in Bay Minette. The family says they’re grateful to the quick-thinking neighbor and are hoping Edwards will bounce back.

The family has set-up a GoFundMe account and Wells Fargo account to help raise money for expenses following the devastating house fire. Boyd Cook says the Wells Fargo account is under Billy Ray Edwards name and can be found at any Wells Fargo location.

Edwards daughter said he is close friends with Jerry Wilson, the owner of Jerry’s Sporting Goods in Spanish Fort. Wilson allowed Demorrist Shaw to come in and pick out whatever he wanted recently.

LATEST STORIES: