BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Punishers LE MC Alabama Coastal Chapter will be hosting a K9 War Dog Ride Poker Chip Run on Saturday, March 26.

The event will benefit the Mission K9 Rescue and will support military dog heroes. Registration for the event will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 10:30 a.m.

The cost per bike is $20 and $10 per passenger. The event will start at Top of the Bay, which is located at 28971 Hwy 98 Daphne, Ala.

For more information about the event or for any questions you may have, click here to email the event coordinators.