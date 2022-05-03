BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A new Dodge store will be opening in the Baldwin County community after Sandy Sansing acquired Gulf Chrysler Dodge Jeep and Ram of Foley, according to a press release.

This will be the 11th Sandy Sansing Dealership in the cities of Pensacola, Milton, Foley and Daphne. The press release stated that the dealership is opening in Foley due to the “tremendous potential for growth.”

“All customers have the luxury of choosing their next vehicle from any of the 11 lots, no matter where you shop,” said the news release. “If you are in the market for a Jeep, Ram, or maybe even a Challenger, we can provide you with what you are looking for right here at Sandy Sansing CDJR of Foley.”

The new dealership will be located at 3781 S Mckenzie St. For more information about the new Sandy Samsing Dealership, click here.