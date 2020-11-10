Sand project scheduled in Dauphin Island, west end property owners asked to sign right-of-entry

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Mayor Jeff Collier encourages west end property owners to sign a right-of-entry (ROE) to allow equipment to access the shoreline to dump and spread screened sand due to Hurricane Zeta’s displacement of the sand.

West end property owners would be south of Bienville Blvd. and west of Pirates Cove Street.

Mayor Collier says the ROE is available on the town’s website or you can contact town hall for a copy.

Please sign and return a ROE ASAP for your property so as not to delay the recovery process.

