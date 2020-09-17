Sally washes up boats in Orange Beach, floods main streets across South Baldwin

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The mess in the wake of Hurricane Sally is overwhelming across south Baldwin County.

Several boats were pushed from their docks — all the way to dry land along 161.

Flooding by the beach in Gulf Shores prompted one man to kayak his family to higher ground.

“After a night like we just had, we said, you know, let’s get with some family who’s coming up now, let’s get with someone who’s got power. I’m taking the kayak right back because I’m still taking two more kids there and the wife,” he said.

While significant cleanup lies ahead, people are happy to see Sally out of the Gulf Coast – after hours of apprehension overnight.

“Three hours of just screaming wind. And we could hear trees cracking everywhere. Stuff hitting the house… it was pretty terrifying.”

