Sally topples steeple at Baldwin County church

LILLIAN, Ala. (WKRG) — A church in Lillian lost its steeple in Hurricane Sally. Earlier this week we told you about the small community around Perdido Bay still reeling from storm damage. Sally also toppled the steeple at Lillian United Methodist Church. According to a Facebook post from the church, the storm damaged the church and other buildings on their property.
Subsequent Facebook posts show they still had service, outside, Sunday. The church is also being used as a hub for disaster relief. This is the second church we are aware of in our area that lost its steeple after Sally. A church in Mobile held its first service Sunday since suffering storm damage
