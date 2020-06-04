Sailboat gets stuck on beaches of Fort Morgan

FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WKRG) — Gary Nickerson was sailing to Southwest Florida Monday when he saw a spot to anchor on the beaches near Fort Morgan.

Nickerson tells News 5 when the anchor and back up anchor would not catch, he ended up washing ashore.

Three days later, the 26-foot sailboat remains and is taking on water. Nickerson is planning to pump out some of the water and says a boat is coming to pull the vessel back out to sea sometime on Thursday.

Nickerson has been traveling for two months. He is from Red Bay Alabama.

