Safe Harbor tackles out-of-control cat population in Baldwin County

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Cats, cats and more cats. They seem to be everywhere in Baldwin County.

At a home in Elsanor, almost 200 cats have been dumped or abandoned.

“Oh my goodness, I don’t think until people are faced with it personally they understand what a big problem it is,” says executive director of the Baldwin Humane Society Abby Pruet.

In Foley, almost a hundred cats hang out behind a restaurant. “South of County Road 24, we probably got 25,000 cats,” says Steve Solomon with Safe Harbor Animal Coalition. He estimates that throughout the county that number grows to about 70,000.

“They have been reproducing like crazy for years and years and years,” says Pruet. “And while the population in Baldwin County is continuing to grow, the number of pets coming in that are not spayed and neutered are continuing to grow, so it’s a problem that is compounding itself.”

The answer to controlling an out-of-control problem may be within the walls of Safe Harbor Animal Coalition, an umbrella organization for several animal rescue groups. They use feeding stations to help keep the cats in a general area, making it easier to trap, spay or neuter and then release them.

“We want to spay and neuter every un-owned community animal we can get our hands on in Baldwin County and that’s going to stop it,” Solomon said.

Or, at least slow it down, according to Pruet. “Whether you are a huge cat fan or not, the reality is this is what works and this is what we can do.”

Safe Harbor Animal Coalition includes Baldwin Humane Society, Stray Love, and Azalea Cat Coalition. Solomon says in the last two years they have altered 1,700 cats, and they can already see a difference.