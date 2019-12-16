Safe Harbor Animal Coalition to open new shelter in Baldwin County

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A new coalition in south Baldwin County dedicated to helping stray and abandoned animals is opening a shelter and sanctuary.

The Safe Harbor Animal Coalition (SHAC) is building a facility in Foley that will be 4000 square feet. The construction is said to be complete in Febuary of 2020.

The facility will include surgical suites with local veterinarians and volunteers to care for the abandoned animals.

Orange Beach TNR Program

The SHAC was created in 2019 to bring together veterinarians, spay/neuter programs, and local rescue groups for the county.

“We value everyone’s passion for animals and know that by working together we can do better” Steve Solomon, Safe Harbor Chairman

Safe Harbor Animal Coalition Initiatives: Spay/Neuter Initiatives and Resources

Education, Awareness, and Volunteerism

Reduce Animals Killed in Shelters: Promote Lifesaving Adoption and Foster Programs

Trap Neuter Return and Community Cat Safety

Support Local and State Animal Protections

If you would like to get involved with SHAC, you can follow the non-profit at @safeharboral or email swchristie@icloud.com.

