Safe Harbor Animal Coalition to open new shelter in Baldwin County

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A new coalition in south Baldwin County
The Safe Harbor Animal Coalition (SHAC) is building a facility in Foley that will be 4000 square feet. The construction is said to be complete in
The facility will include surgical suites with local veterinarians and volunteers to care for the abandoned animals.
The SHAC was created in 2019 to bring together veterinarians, spay/neuter programs, and local rescue groups for the county.
“We value everyone’s passion for animals and know that by working together we can do better”Steve Solomon, Safe Harbor Chairman
Safe Harbor Animal Coalition Initiatives:
- Spay/Neuter Initiatives and Resources
- Education, Awareness, and Volunteerism
- Reduce Animals Killed in Shelters: Promote Lifesaving Adoption and Foster Programs
- Trap Neuter Return and Community Cat Safety
- Support Local and State Animal Protections
If you would like to get involved with SHAC, you can follow the non-profit at @safeharboral or email swchristie@icloud.com.
Latest Stories:
- Oswego woman leaves stinky surprise for ‘porch pirate’ who tried to steal delivery
- Choose Topeka program gains national, international interest
- Is your security camera system safe? How to protect your home from hackers
- ‘I IMMEDIATELY JUMPED UP’: Texas Middle School student honored for taking action after bus crash
- Arkansas woman uses graphic design skills to trick scammers