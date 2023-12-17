LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Dozens of people make a Christmas run for a good cause in Baldwin County. Loxley Municipal Park was the site for the annual Candy Cane Dash Saturday morning.

The run raises money for “Under His Wings.” The group runs a shelter for at-risk girls in Baldwin County and offers education and outpatient services as well. Organizers say their mission is to help families in crisis.

“We come alongside the parents and the girls. You know, based on the trauma that they’ve been through, and provide them help so they can get unstuck and they can be productive citizens in our community. This is impactful not only just for the one girl individual and their families, but for our community,” said Under His Wings Executive Director Arcelia Miller. Nearly 100 people ran through Loxley Park and the surrounding area Saturday. They raised about $8,000 through the run and Miller says they also want to raise awareness of the issues facing young women dealing with trauma.