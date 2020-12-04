Rumbling shakes up South Baldwin County and beyond

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — “He knew something was going on before the sound ever hit.” Chris Stehr’s dog “Red” started getting uneasy just after noon Friday.

“When it started rumbling and shaking he went to barking and going crazy.” Just what caused it all, we still don’t know. “Whatever it was it moved the whole house,” Stehr said.

Social media was abuzz with people wondering what it was. “The house was shaking and my daughter was like Mom you feel that? and I looked at the curtains and it was like woo, woo, woo.”

People heard rumbling or maybe a sonic boom, “That was what it sounded to me so I didn’t pay anymore attention to it. I just went about my business.”

“I saw on the network news there was a meteor somewhere up north, I thought it might been that.”

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, no earthquakes are being reported in this area. “That’s what everybody thinks, we had an earthquake, and I was like Lord please don’t have an earthquake.”

Maybe the only one who really knows what it was is Red and he’s not talking.

The last earthquake reported in Alabama was around 2 or three o’clock Friday morning near Courtand, Ala., and that’s 350 miles away.

