Royal send-off for Baldwin 911 dispatcher

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — By the looks of his retirement party, you might think Chuck McKinley is royalty. He is retiring after 25 years of being that behind the scenes voice that answers a call for help. “25 years of wonderful service with some of the greatest people in the world, these 911 dispatchers.”

It was a royal send-off, complete with a robe, a crown and and a total surprise. Fire departments and rescue units large and small, first responders from across the county parading in his honor with every siren and horn blaring and every light flashing. It was enough to bring him to tears.

“The first responders in this county, I have great respect for them and they are wonderful people,” said McKinley as he fought back tears.

From the look and sound of things, they think pretty highly of McKinley too.

After a career of service, it’s a retirement well deserved.

“Lot of great memories,” said McKinley. “It’s hard to walk away from and I’ve enjoyed it.”

