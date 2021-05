FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Athletes will take over Fairhope on May 22.

Endurance daredevils will be braving a 1/3 mile swim, an 18.6 mile bike ride and 3.1 mile run for the Publix Grandman Triathlon.

Below are maps for the running and bike routes.



Routes for the run and bike portion of the Grandman Triathlon May 22.

There will also be no parking at the Fairhope Pier until the event wraps up.