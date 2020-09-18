Rouses at Orange Beach, Gulf Shores, Daphne stores give away free ice and water

Rouses is giving away free ice and water to those affected by Hurricane Sally and in need of these specific items.
These items are being offered for free at the Orange Beach, Gulf Shores, and Daphne location.
All stores are fully operational with fresh produce.
