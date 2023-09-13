ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The first roundabout on a major road in the city of Orange Beach is now fully open.

“I think it’s a wonderful thing that we’ve done here,” said Orange Beach motorist Jodi Richardson.

The roundabout had been under construction for months and is hoped to be the solution to what has been a traffic nightmare on Canal Road in Orange Beach. “I think once people get used to it they are going to love it. The flow of traffic keeps going, traffic doesn’t back up,” said Richardson.

There are no more left turns on this section of Canal Road. Motorists will have to navigate the roundabout and then take a right to get to their destination. “I really do think it will help as long as people use it the way it is meant to be used and keep the traffic moving,” said Orange Beach newcomer Martha Smith.

Crews are still adding the finishing touches that will aid motorists in their travels and eventually orange dividers will be replaced with a concrete median. All of it is expected to help keep traffic flowing. “I think it will probably move it,” said Pat Hackett. “I guess I’ll have to wait and see but I like it. I don’t have a problem with it.”

Whether you like roundabouts or not, this circle with a purpose seems to be working.