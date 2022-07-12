BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Lifeguards in Orange Beach and Gulf Shores stayed busy Monday afternoon with several water rescues as surf conditions began deteriorating due to a low-pressure system offshore.

Orange Beach lifeguards report half a dozen calls after two o’clock Monday, July 11. Everyone was safely removed from the water and no one was taken to the hospital.

In Gulf Shores, one person was taken to the hospital after being overcome by the surf.

Red flags are flying along Alabama beaches Tuesday as the weather system begins to churn up the gulf. Beach safety officials warn of the high risk of rip currents. Waves are breaking at two to three feet and a strong east-running current.