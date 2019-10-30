Rosinton School celebrates a century next month

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — One of Baldwin County’s oldest schools marks a milestone next month. Rosinton School celebrates its centennial. The back wall of the cafeteria already adored with historic momentos from the school’s first century.

“Having a school last that long you know it’s kind of shaped the community and the area and we just want to recognize that,” said Principal Andy Benton. While this isn’t the same building that sat on this site in 1919, the memories and bonds formed a century ago are still as fresh as ever.

“It’s small, it’s very personable you’re a name, not a number everyone in the faculty knows your name, they know who you are and who your family is and that’s a big deal for parents, you know your kid is educated and cared about,” said PTO President Darlene Comstock.

On November 16th they’re planning a 100th-anniversary celebration. They’re calling it a mega-school reunion. It was one of Baldwin County’s first consolidated schools, shifting from one-room schoolhouses of the era. People in Rosinton are also campaigning to preserve the area as a whole with a county-wide ballot question this November to make Rosinton a landmark district so it can’t be annexed out of existence.

“We want to be recognized as Rosinton and not be incorporated into another district,” said school registrar Devanie Ellison. The school represents a throughline for the people in this community, touching hundreds of lives through generations. The Centennial Celebration is November 16th started at 3 pm at Rosinton School.

Rosinton Centennial Celebration T-shirtEveryone is welcome to come and celebrate 100 years of Rosinton School on… Posted by Central Baldwin Education Foundation, Inc. on Saturday, October 26, 2019

LATEST HEADLINES: