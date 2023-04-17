ORANGE BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Romar Beach Access will be closed for renovations beginning April 18, according to a release from the Gulf State Park.

Renovations include a brand-new bathhouse and the expansion of the parking lot.

The new bathhouse will “provide a comfortable and convenient place to change, and freshen up after a day in the sun,” reads the release. “The parking lot will be expanded to accommodate more vehicles, making it easier for you to find a spot to park when you visit Romar Beach Access.”

The Gulf State Park did not say how long the Romar Beach Access will be closed.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding during this renovation period,” reads the release. We look forward to welcoming you back to Romar Beach Access soon!”