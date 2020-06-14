Rollover crash on Bayway early Sunday morning

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of the Alabama Law Enforcement agency are investigating after at least one vehicle overturns on the Bayway before dawn Sunday morning. This video was captured at about 4:10 this morning. At least one car was turned over on its roof. Several Alabama Department of Transportation vehicles were on the scene blocking one lane of traffic.
It happened on I-10 eastbound just about two miles east of the midbay exit. ALDOT’s website reported the rollover crash at 3:22 this morning. No word yet on if anyone was hurt or how many other vehicles may have been involved. We’ve reached out to ALEA this morning and are waiting to hear back.
