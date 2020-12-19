Rodney Atkins to perform live at Daphne Civic Center

Baldwin County

Rodney Atkins performs onstage at ACM Lifting Lives®: Decades on April 06, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ACM)

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Country singer-songwriter Rodney Atkins will perform live in concert at the Daphne Civic Center on May 28, 2021.

Atkins has had six No. 1 country songs, including “Caught up in the country,” “Take a back road” and Farmers daughter.” Special guest James Otto will also be performing.

The concert is from 6:30-10 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Ticket prices start from $38. To purchase tickets, click here.

