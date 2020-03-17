Rockwell Elementary students mourning the loss of 3rd grade classmate

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — In a post on Facebook, the PTA of Rockwell Elementary in Spanish Fort says teachers and students are mourning the sudden death of a 3rd grader.

“It is with a very heavy heart that we inform the Rockwell Family of the loss of one of our own students. Liam John Ripp passed away suddenly and unexpectedly yesterday, March 15, 2020. He was a precious 3rd grade student in Mrs. Lowery Walker’s class. “

The post does not say how the young boy died, “there are no words we can say to ease the unimaginable pain his family is enduring, but we do ask that everyone please pray for Liam’s parents, Elizabeth and Steven and his big brother, Riley; along with his countless family members here in America and Australia. “



According to the post, memorial plans are still pending, “please also pray for Liam’s friends, who should never have to say goodbye to a friend and classmate at such a young age. We are all truly heartbroken by Liam’s passing.”

LATEST HEADLINES: