Robertsdale Walmart to start COVID-19 vaccinations

BLADINW COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Walmart in Baldwin County will begin offering the COVID-19 vaccine this week.

The location of Highway 59 in Robertsdale will administer the Pfizer shots starting Thursday, Feb. 25.

Vaccinations will be by appointment only, follow this link to make an appointment.

Walmart says they will follow eligibility guidelines set by the state.

Address: 21141 AL 59, Robertsdale, AL 36567

More information about the vaccine events at Walmart stores:

Insurance is not required, there is no cost to receive the vaccine and second doses will be scheduled at the time of the first dose. Patients will follow signage for the drive thru process and will stay in their vehicles to receive their vaccination.

Walmart is holding vaccine events in locations that prioritize access in partnership with the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) based on local need as well as operational capabilities.

“We have two goals as we administer vaccines: first, to get as many shots in eligible arms as possible so we can start the process of reopening our country, and second, ensuring equitable vaccine access across the communities we serve,” Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Executive Vice President, Health & Wellness, said. “We will continue finding new ways to increase vaccination access for our customers as we work towards the eventual end of the pandemic.”

Walmart is partnering with CDC and states to move as quickly as possible to help administer vaccines to eligible populations in 35 participating states, Puerto Rico and District of Colombia. Vaccine supply and eligibility will vary based on state and local guidelines. In addition to appointments, the scheduler will provide a digital reminder when it is time to return for the second vaccine, which is why customers are asked to create a profile, helping to ensure customers receive the second dose of the vaccine in the timeframe required.

Walmart pharmacies will continue to support states, jurisdictions and the federal government to help increase the accessibility and availability of COVID-19 vaccines. To stay up to date on how Walmart and Sam’s Club are supporting the vaccine rollout, visit https://corporate.walmart.com/covid-vaccine.