ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man who has been in and out of the Baldwin County Jail is again in the jail after he was arrested Wednesday morning. Officials with the Robertsdale Police Department said Christian Soto, 18, was arrested for breaking into his mother’s home.

Lt. Paul Overstreet, with RPD, said they’ve dealt with Soto numerous times.

“The most recent incident, of burglary was when he had broken into a house on County Road 71 where he took the victims cellphone and cashapped himself money, he was then discovered inside the home, police were contacted, we responded and placed him into custody” Overstreet said.

Lt. Overstreet also said that Soto is believed to be responsible for multiple resident break-ins, on County Road 71.

Robertsdale police said one of Soto’s victims was targeted in June and had four of his firearms stolen, police told the victim to get security cameras – he did – and they came in handy.

“The suspect returned to the home and was able to make entry into the home and was able to steal three more guns, we were able to get video surveillance of that event and were able to identify him as Christian Soto,” Overstreet said.

Overstreet also explained that the firearms are yet to be found. “We are still looking for a total of 7 guns that were stolen” Soto is charged with two counts of burglary and is being held at the Baldwin County Jail.