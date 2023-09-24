ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — The University of South Alabama is celebrating teachers all week during their “Extra Yard for Teachers” initiative.

The big winner is Robertsdale High School science teacher Anita Salinas.

Salinas walked into a courtyard full of students and celebration as representatives from South presented her with a check for $1,000 for her marine science class.

Teachers from around the area entered the USA classroom project contest as part of a national celebration of teachers.

Salinas says the money will be put to good use as her students continue the study of sharks inside and out.

“This is our third year teaching marine science and we dissect sharks and the kids look forward to it all year,” Salinas says. “But sharks are really long so they don’t fit on our regular biological specimen trays. So, now they are going to have a specially made tray just for the sharks.”

Part of the money will also be used for dissection tools like scalpels and scissors, which Salinas says they now have to borrow from the biology department.