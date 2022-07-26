ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Inside Central Baldwin Thrift, it’s hard to tell there was ever a storm here but there are still scars.

“We still don’t have a permanent roof. We still have a temporary roof. It makes me extremely nervous. We still don’t have our window. We still have plywood up.” For Brandy Darden, it’s not about what they don’t have, it’s what they have been able to accomplish in the months since a March tornado tore the place apart.

Brandy Darden, is back in business at Central Baldwin Thrift in Robertsdale.

“It was like waterfalls in here,” she remembered. “Because the roof had been ripped back and it was pouring in from everywhere and I’m frantically trying to put totes out to catch water and trying to hold it together and not doing a very good job.”

When the storm hit what had been a tough couple of years got a whole lot tougher. “Pandemic then Sally two hard hits in 2020. 2021 my husband almost dying because of Covid.”

With patience and persistence, she rebuilt, repaired and restocked. “It’s one of those things that you try not to let it consume you because it is out of my control,” she said.

Not only have they re-opened the story, every third Thursday of the month there is a farmer’s/vendor market in front of the store and coming soon a “Blessing Hub” that will be stocked with non-perishable food items, hygiene products and pet food available for those in need free of charge.

Four months after the tornado almost destroyed everything, Brandy Darden is a lesson in perseverance, “Learn and burn. You can’t stop just because you hit an obstacle,” no matter how big the storm.