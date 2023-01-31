Officials with the Robertsdale Police Department are warning residents of scam calls happening in the area.

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Robertsdale Police Department are warning residents of scam calls happening in the area.

According to officials, the department has received multiple reports about the scam. The victims said they received a call from someone who claims to be an officer with the police department who requests payment for a warrant and threatens arrest.

The Robertsdale Police Department will never demand payment over the phone. These callers are trying to defraud you of your money. Do not send money or provide the caller with any personal information about yourself. Simply terminate the call. Robertsdale Police Department

Officials ask that anyone who is a victim of this scam to call the Robertsdale Police Department.