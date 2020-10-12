Robertsdale police searching for missing woman

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Robertsdale police are searching for a missing 20-year-old woman.
Molly Grace Leslie was last seen Sunday, Oct. 11, at about 11 a.m. walking in the Harvest Meadows neighborhood near County Road 55 in Loxley. She is possibly wearing a dark-colored long sleeve shirt and pink or black shorts.
If anyone has seen, has any information or knows the possible whereabouts of Molly Grace Leslie, please contact Robertsdale Police Department at 251-947-2222.
LATEST STORIES
- Trump returns to campaign trail with Florida rally, Biden visits Ohio
- Barrett promises impartiality as Democrats push to delay confirmation
- Texas babysitter arrested after baby left alone for hours in closet, parents say
- At least 2.5 million minks to be culled in Denmark as coronavirus hits fur farms
- Escambia County School District opens traditional instruction enrollment