Robertsdale police searching for missing woman

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Robertsdale police are searching for a missing 20-year-old woman.

Molly Grace Leslie was last seen Sunday, Oct. 11, at about 11 a.m. walking in the Harvest Meadows neighborhood near County Road 55 in Loxley. She is possibly wearing a dark-colored long sleeve shirt and pink or black shorts.

If anyone has seen, has any information or knows the possible whereabouts of Molly Grace Leslie, please contact Robertsdale Police Department at 251-947-2222.

