ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – Robertsdale Police need your help locating two suspects involved in a theft at Walmart. Police say the theft occurred on July 3rd around 3:15 p.m.

They say both suspects were seen leaving in a red older model Ford pickup truck.

If you can help identify the male and female pictured or have any information regarding this incident, please contact Investigator Stone with Robertsdale Police Department at 251-947-2222.