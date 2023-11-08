ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Robertsdale Police Department says it’s receiving complaints of golf carts operating on sidewalks and roadways.

According to RPD, officials are now issuing verbal warnings regarding the problem.

Section 32-6-51 of the Code of Alabama reads: “Every motor vehicle operator who operates a motor vehicle upon any city street or other public highway of or in this state shall at all times keep attached and plainly visible on the rear end of such motor vehicle a license tag or license plate as prescribed and furnished by the Department of Revenue, at the time the owner of operator purchases his license.”

In the warning, posted on Facebook, the RPD says, “Please let me remind our community that sidewalks are for walking people, only.”

Police said they will provide more information on golf cart operation and low-speed vehicles in the future.

