Robertsdale PD suspends visitation for 30 days

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Robertsdale Police Department is following the same protocol other agencies are implementing, which is suspending fingerprinting for individuals and businesses during the coronavirus outbreak.
In addition, visitation has also been suspended for 30 days.
