BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Four days into a two-week mission to help in the relief effort of refugees from Ukraine, Josh Lilly is amazed at what he’s seen so far.

“Everyone is either cooking, transporting, housing, it is like everyone’s world has been put on hold to take care of refugees right now,” said Lilly.

Lilly has been staying with friends in Moldova while he drives three hours to the border every other day to get as much food as possible to folks in Ukraine.

“Taking one day as a refit where we shop, get loaded and re-supply and then the next day we drive down to the border and it’s an all-day trip to get there, maneuver through the border get your passes, get passed the border and get unloaded and get back home,” said Lilly.

He has seen the long lines of refugees and heard their stories. “The real heartbreaking part is they are standing in these lines some of them for over a day and the high here today was 31 and the low is 17, 18 degrees. They don’t have any choice as they try to flee their country.”

He is making a difference but struggles with the needless suffering of so many. “There’s no logical or sensible reason why what is happening in that country is happening. If Putin were to walk down those same lines of refugees and see the tears, see the hurt, see the fear, you gotta say what is this for?”

Lilly is over there with Senior Pastor Jeff Copeland from First Baptist. Copeland returns to Baldwin County later this week. In the meantime, they say the outpouring of support from Baldwin County and beyond has been outstanding. To donate, click the link here.