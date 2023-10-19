BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Around 3 p.m. Thursday, Robertsdale, Silverhill and Summerdale Fire Departments were called to a mobile home fire on Indian Oaks Drive near County Road 48 in Robertsdale.

Upon arrival, the homeowners explained they use the mobile home as a rental, and they were getting it ready for tenants when they lit the stove to make sure it worked, and the stove caught fire and exploded. The homeowners were able to run out of the home before the fire grew larger.

A neighbor, Paul Hardy, saw the whole fire unfold.

“I came out here and the fire was just little, and they asked if I had a hose,” Hardy said. “No one had a hose, and the fire got big. And in no time, we called the fire department, and in no time, the fire was up where you couldn’t do anything about it other than the firefighters.”

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control within about 30 to 40 minutes.

No one was injured, and the homeowner also explained there was a pet that was near the fire and they were able to get the pet out of harm’s way.