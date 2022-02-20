ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Hub City of Baldwin County marks 100 years since its founding. Saturday people lined the main thoroughfares of Robertsdale for the city’s Centennial Parade.

Floats representing Coke and other organization made their way from the PZK Center to other parts of town. According to the Encyclopedia of Alabama: “Robertsdale was founded after the Louisville and Nashville Railroad ran a line through the area in 1905. The Southern Plantation Development Corporation of Chicago, Illinois, founded the town and named it Robertsdale after B. F. Roberts, an official of the company.

A post office was established in 1905, and the town incorporated in 1921.”