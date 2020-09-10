Robertsdale man accused of raping a child

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man from Robertsdale is facing a first-degree rape charge.
Eric Lee Allen was booked into the Baldwin County Jail Wednesday night.
The case originated in Elberta and was transferred to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators say the alleged victim in the case is a child.
