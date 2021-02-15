Robertsdale High’s Teacher of the Year passes away

Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Robertsdale High’s Teacher of the Year William Peck passed away.

A spokesperson for Baldwin County Public Schools confirmed the death today. Peck taught social studies. The cause of death is unclear at this moment.

