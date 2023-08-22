ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Administration at Robertsdale High School said they “received information about a possible threat to the school,” according to an email sent to parents.
Robertsdale Principal William White said the school was placed into lockdown for a short period of time before lifting it to a soft lockdown. Police are at the high school and are continuing to investigate.
This morning we received information about a possible threat to the school. Our leadership team, along with our SRO, immediately jumped into action and within minutes, Robertsdale Police responded. We did put the school in lockdown for a short period and have now lifted that to a soft lockdown while police continue to investigate. At this time, no one will be allowed in or out of the school building until we are given the all clear by Robertsdale Police. That includes checking students in and out. You will receive an email from me as soon as that has been lifted.
As they often do, rumors may start to spread, and I encourage you to not participate in those. Please help us by correcting misinformation. Confirmed information will be sent by me, the school system and law enforcement. I will be in touch shortly.William White, Robertsdale High School principal