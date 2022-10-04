ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Robertsdale High School is the first school in south Alabama to be named a Heart Safe School as part of Project ADAM, a program sponsored by USA Health.

Taking the correct safety measures on a school campus is important, but making sure students and student athletes are heart healthy is a key component.

Amy Cockrell is the Project ADAM coordinator, and she said the leading cause of death at school is from sudden cardiac arrests.

“Project ADAM emphasizes preparedness and CPR training and what to do when a cardiac arrest emergency occurs,” said Cockrell.

All Robertsdale High School student athletes had the opportunity to get a free EKG screening to make sure they were heart healthy.

Marty McRae, Baldwin County Schools Assistant Superintendent, used to be a head football coach when one of his student athletes suffer a sudden cardiac arrest.

“We do the basics of having physicals done each year, but some of things that could possibly happen in this case, a heart condition, that you just won’t know about,” said McRae.

McRae said safety is one thing but health is also a top priority.

“Taking care of our kids is our #1, whether it’s our regular students or student athletes, it’s very important,” said McRae. “The athletes do a lot of extreme physical conditioning and other things in their sport that we want to make sure that their bodies are able to handle it.”

According to USA Health Officials, two in every 300 students have abnormal EKG results and need medical attention immediately. Robertsdale is the very first school in south Alabama to have this program. This program will be headed to all of the other Baldwin County schools as well.