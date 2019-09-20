Robertsdale crime spree suspects in court

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bond was set at 70 thousand dollars for 18-year-old William Young, 19-year-old Daniel Findley and 19-year-old Jakob Smith. All are charged with three burglaries, theft of property and breaking and entering into four vehicles. Young has an additional charge of resisting arrest. Police say so far, they have eight victims of burglaries and break-ins and three stolen vehicles.

Security camera’s captured the suspects as they rummaged through the office of Danny’s Hydraulics Monday night. “Either they were high on drugs or they were just pure stupid,” says owner Danny Gore.

They took two of the security cameras, about 100 dollars in cash, “then they decided to take the Town of Loxley garbage truck on a joyride.”

The truck was recovered near the elementary school but authorities say the three teens were just getting started.

“They came in the fence, actually the window of our maintenance building out there into a chain-link fence.” Lori Chavers at Practical Pools says one of their trucks was damaged and one was stolen. “Pushed it down, mowed it down with the truck and then drove it away.”

It was that truck Robertsdale Police got behind Tuesday night that led to a manhunt along Highway 90. Jakob Smith and Daniel Findley were arrested that night. William Young was picked up the next day. All three are now in the Baldwin County Jail. “I hope this will teach them a lesson so in the future they won’t go and do stupid stuff like this go out and get a job instead of stealing,” says Gore.

If the three are released on bond they will be under house arrest and have a GPS ankle monitor.