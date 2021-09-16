Robertsdale crash causes widespread power outage, shuts down Highway 59

UPDATE: Robertsdale Police said Highway 59 could reopen by 11 a.m. and power should be back on by noon after a wreck caused widespread power outages.

A driver, who had to be cut from the cab of a truck, suffered a broken leg. The driver was transported by ambulance because medical helicopters couldn’t respond due to weather conditions.

Police said the driver hit a patch of soft grass on the side of the road and couldn’t get back onto the highway, causing the gravel in the truck to shift and overturn the truck.

Chief Bradley Kendrick blamed Wednesday’s storms for the soft areas along Highway 59.

St. Patrick Catholic School closed for the day.

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – A crash on Highway 59 in Robertsdale Thursday morning has caused a widespread power outage in the area according to the City of Robertsdale’s Facebook page. The north and southbound lanes of Highway 59 are closed from Highway 90 to Wisconsin Street.