ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — The COVID-19 testing site in Robertsdale is reducing its hours.

The testing site was initially open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., but will now operate from noon to 6 p.m. The testing site will change its hours starting Monday, Feb. 21.

The COVID-19 testing site offers rapid “easy testing” for those who suspect they may have the virus. Easy testing is different from regular PCR rapid tests. Instead of getting a nose swab, patients are tested by spitting into a tube.

The saliva is then tested for the virus, with results emailed in about 24 to 48 hours. The Roberstadle testing site is at the Central Annex in Robertsdale.