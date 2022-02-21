ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — The COVID-19 testing site in Robertsdale is changing its hours for Monday, Feb. 21.

The tests at the Robertsdale location will not be between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Rather, the new hours to get tested at this location will be from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The COVID-19 testing site offers only nasal swab tests.

The swab is then tested for the virus, with results sent back to the testee in about 24 to 48 hours. The Robertsdale testing site is at the Central Annex in Robertsdale.

For those unaware, the Central Annex is located at 22251 Palmer St.