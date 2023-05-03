ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – A Robertsdale couple says they’ve been dealing with the problem for 15 years and they’re desperate for help. Charlie and Donna Duckworth say the common sight behind their home on Oak Hillcrest Dr. is getting old.

“Anytime we get over an inch and a half or two inches of rain it starts bubbling up right here,” said Charlie Duckworth.

Dried toilet paper is still stuck to the ground following the latest sewer overflow in April. Whenever it rains Donna gets her camera ready, capturing and documenting each incident so the city stays aware of the problem. Once the storm passes they stay inside, disgusted at the sight and smell across the property.

“We see raw sewage, we smell raw sewage and you can imagine anything that goes down a toilet you see it and it flows right into our creek,” she explained.

Last year, the City of Robertsdale announced a $14 million improvement project to stop frequent overflows like theirs across the city. Mayor Charles Murphy says they’re still working on the design to address the problems and they hope to go out for bids this summer. The Duckworths say that can’t happen soon enough.

“It’s frustrating when you see new things being done, sidewalks being put in, new roads being put in, new subdivisions being put in and here we sit every time it rains. We have to see raw sewage,” said Donna Duckworth.

Nearby College Ave. is also a common spot for sewer overflows. Mayor Murphy says even one overflow is too many and he’s urging residents to be patient while the improvement project moves forward.

For the Duckworths that means more waiting and dealing with problems like this until crews come out and ultimately fix what’s happening.