Robertsdale couple return to hurricane disaster zone with more relief supplies

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Snapshots from a disaster zone. Communities devastated by Hurricane Ida like Raceland, Valcharie and Thibodeaux, La.

“We try to be good people and we try to help where we can,” says Miranda McGregor, who along with her husband Johnnie Baldridge will be making their second trip to Louisiana after collecting another trailer load of donations in Robertsdale over the weekend.

“The more people I can help the happier I will be,” she says. Three hours before their cut-off for taking donations, their 19-foot utility trailer was full of food, water, tarps, tools and toiletries all headed to small towns they say are forgotten but full of images they can’t seem to shake.

“Especially the elderly that have no generators. They are outside trying to clean the yards up by themselves. They’re outside because it’s too hot to stay inside,” McGregor said.

More supplies are on the way to an area grateful for what they have already received but still in need of so much more.