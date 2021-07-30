Robertsdale couple helping community with acts of kindness

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – On a hot July afternoon, Elisha and Emily Dantin are working hard, cutting grass and cleaning the yard. But not at their home.

“We were sitting at home one day and just didn’t have anything to do and the Lord put on our heart to want to volunteer,” said Elisha Dantin.

They’re helping neighbors in need. One house, yard, or person at a time, the couple want to make sure their community is taken care of.

“Anybody that you know that could need a helping hand. We’re definitely here to help,” said Emily.

From yard work, to chores around the house, to running errands, the Dantins are offering their services in Baldwin County to those who truly need it.

“The disabled, the elderly, single parents that can’t afford things and always working all the time, military vets,” explained Elisha.

The Robertsdale couple want to spread their message of love and are volunteering their labor in uncertain times when many people could use a helping hand or even a kind gesture.

“We ask for nothing and we’re not charging anybody,” he added.

This week they’re working in Robertsdale, but they expect their mission to grow to other parts of the county, too. Whether you need the help, or know someone who does, the Dantins want to hear from you.

You can reach the couple by calling (251) 228-9466. They’re hoping their kindness will generate similar acts from neighbors across the area.