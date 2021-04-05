Robertsdale couple found dead inside home after weekend fire

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – A broken window and crime scene tape are the only signs that something went terribly wrong at a home in Robertsdale over the weekend. Elizabeth Jackson learned Monday morning that her brother William Griffith and his wife Rhea were inside their mobile home on Devine Road when it caught fire.

“This is my first experience of having someone on the phone tell me that someone passed away in a fire,” said Elizabeth Jackson.

She called Rhea’s work hoping to get her on the phone, but instead a coworker told her the couple died suddenly and their pets had also been killed in the fire.

“I said what do you mean gone? She said well they’re dead,” said Jackson, stunned at the news.

Police say a neighbor dropped off a package to the home Easter Sunday, but they instantly noticed a broken window and called authorities. Both William and Rhea were found inside the home dead from smoke inhalation.

“I’d come out here and cut her grass for her sometimes too when she wasn’t able. I really liked her as a neighbor. I would help her whenever she needed to go somewhere. She’s just a wonderful person that’s all I can say about her,” said Janet Dubose who has lived across the street from the couple for over 6 years.

Police don’t believe the fire is suspicious.