Robertsdale corrections officer dies from COVID-19 complications

UPDATE (10:03 p.m. 8/3/21): Prichard police say a man was killed after he was shot multiple on Handy L Davis Street Tuesday evening. The motive for the shooting is unclear. Police have no suspect at this time and are searching for a black Honda Pilot, 2011-12 model.

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) -- Prichard police are investigating a shooting death on Handy L. Davis Street, not too far off of Telegraph Road. Officers responded to the scene at about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday.