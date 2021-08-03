Robertsdale corrections officer dies from COVID-19 complications

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Robertsdale Police Chief Bradley Kendrick announced Tuesday night corrections officer Maurice “Reece” Jackson died after suffering from complications after contracting COVID-19.
Jackson, 29, started his career with the Robertsdale Police department when in 2017.
“Maurice was a good man; one of a kind and he will be dearly missed here at the department,” the police department posted on Facebook late Tuesday night. “Anyone that knew him knows he was full of life, always having a big smile on his face. Please keep his wife, children, family members, and the Robertsdale Police Department family in your thoughts and prayers as we all try to navigate through this difficult loss.”