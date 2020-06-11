Robertsdale business temporarily closing due to COVID-19 exposure

KENTFIELD, CA – MAY 08: Ribeye steaks are displayed at Woodlands Meats on May 8, 2013 in Kentfield, California. With U.S. cattle and calf herds at their lowest levels since 1952 and corn feed prices on the rise, beef prices hit an all-time high this past week when the wholesale price of USDA cuts of […]

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Farm Fresh Meats in Robertsdale is temporarily closing after one of its employees was exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The business plans to have the market professionally cleaned and sanitized in coming days. It is the first time in more than 43 years they have had to close the shop for an extended period of time.

“We are heartbroken but we know that this is 100% the right thing to do for everyone’s sake,” the Facebook post read in part.

Additionally, all employees will be tested for COVID-19.

Read the full Facebook post below:

