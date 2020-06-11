Robertsdale business temporarily closing due to COVID-19 exposure

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Farm Fresh Meats in Robertsdale is temporarily closing after one of its employees was exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
The business plans to have the market professionally cleaned and sanitized in coming days. It is the first time in more than 43 years they have had to close the shop for an extended period of time.
“We are heartbroken but we know that this is 100% the right thing to do for everyone’s sake,” the Facebook post read in part.
Additionally, all employees will be tested for COVID-19.
Read the full Facebook post below:
