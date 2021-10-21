Robertsdale body shop hit by catalytic converter thieves

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Yellow tape marks the cars, trucks, and SUVs targeted for their catalytic converters Monday night at Cockrell’s Body Shop in Robertsdale. “They hit nine vehicles,” says owner Mike Hawthorne. “Got six converters for the approximate value of about $19,000.”

He says two were left on the ground and a third one still hanging from the vehicle. “The worse part of it,” says Hawthorne, “People are here not because they want to be, they’ve already gone through something and to have to call and tell them there’s another step back and add something wrong with their car.”

Hawthorne is frustrated and angry he had to make that call and says it’s time for the people buying the stolen converters to be held accountable. “We need to be able to go back, call these recycle yards and say yes a person actually brought in eight yesterday here’s his paperwork, here’s his address, here’s his name at least something like that would have a decent effect.”

The precious metals inside the converters are where the money is, “some of those sell for $10,000 an ounce,” says Hawthorne. He says those buying the stolen goods are just as responsible as the thieves. “It can’t simply be cash and carry anymore.”

Ironically, the body shop is just a couple of blocks from the Police Department. Investigators ask if you have any information that could help catch thieves to please give them a call.